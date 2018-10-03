Can Wexford win an All-Ireland 22 years on from 1996?

We all know what Wexford people bring to sport, their fans are incredible they follow their team greatly through the tough times and the good times. Times have been bleak in the county with no All-Ireland titles since that famous win over Limerick in 1996. Indeed Wexford’s last triumph in a Leinster Final came in 2004 when they overcame Offaly in the final after beating Kilkenny in the semifinal with a last gasp goal from the famous Michael Jacob.

However, the question has to be asked how can a county with so much tradition in relation to hurling not be at the top. Wexford have assembled a good management team over the last two years with Davy Fitzgerald on board as manager and he will be in charge for another year in 2019, which could may be his last depending on how the county fair out of course. Yes, they have progressed a bit since Fitzgerald has came in, he brought them to Division 1a getting promoted from 1b in his first year and they maintained that 1a status this year going on to the semi-finals before losing out to Kilkenny at Wexford Park. He led them to a Leinster Final also in 2017. Wexford though need to be getting to at least the All-Ireland semi-finals every year. For such a proud and traditional county that’s what I expect as a supporter of Wexford. The talent is there for sure with so many young players, you have the likes of Rory O’Connor, Liam Ryan, Conor McDonald, Lee Chin and Damian Reck all superb hurlers.

Wexford need to get back to challenging for Leinster titles also as hurling needs the Wexford’s. Their passionate and loyal fans surely deserve a an All-Ireland title, but it is not about deserving it is about earning and winning it. Just ask Limerick, a side like Wexford who were without an All-Ireland title, look at the passion their supporters showed when they beat Galway in the final, look at the homecoming celebrations. That’s what I want to see happening over the next couple of years in Wexford it is about putting in the hard work, setting strong foundations and building with great players. I sincerely hope in 4 or 5 years time their is a Liam McCarthy Cup heading Slaneyside for the county and the supporters because it has been long overdue now.

