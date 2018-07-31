Canning set to be fit for semi-final replay

Galway fans will probably be rejoicing this evening with news that Joe Canning’s injury was only a bit of bruising and muscular issues after he jarred his knee in the drawn All-Ireland semi-final with Clare on Saturday evening last. It is expected that the eight day turnaround will be more than sufficient time for the Portumna club man to shake off the injury.

However, the same can’t be said for 2017 All-Star Gearoid McInerney. The centre back is said to have suffered a calf tear. The towering 28 year old Oranmore-Maree club man has had a scan to assess the damage caused and he could face the prospect of three weeks on the sidelines and could miss the All-Ireland final with Limerick if Galway are to get past the challenge of the Banner on Sunday next.

Speaking on RTE’s Game On Show, former Tipperary midfielder Shane McGrath said that Padraig Mannion would be the ideal replacement to fill the pivotal number 6 role. The former Tipperary star said “Padraig Mannion could come into centre-back and I think he will do a good job”. He also pointed out that Paul Killeen would fill the wing back role left by Mannion. Former Kilkenny hurler and Sunday Game pundit also had his say on how he expected Galway to line up if they were without McInerney, he said that the Ahascragh-Fosenagh club would fit seamlessly into the number 6 jersey. However, he also said that a different wing back to Killeen be used. Brennan said “I think Sean Loftus is a better option at wing-back. Killeen is a real tenacious man-marker.”

Galway and Clare once again go into battle this Sunday in what promises to be another belter of a game.