Carlow v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Carlow v Dublin, Sunday, 3 pm, Dr. Cullen Park

Carlow and Dublin meet at Dr. Cullen Park on Sunday at 3 pm. A win for Carlow is what is required if they are to have a chance of getting into a quarter-final of the All-Ireland stages which would be great for Carlow hurling. Carlow have lost two games to date to Galway and Kilkenny but they put in good performances. A win here and a win against Wexford may put in them in quarter-final territory. Dublin come into the looking for a win as well. They face Galway in the last game so this game is very important for them. They lost one game to Kilkenny and drew with Wexford.

Carlow faired out well against Galway only losing by 6 points. The game with Kilkenny was different but they didn’t give up and won the second half of that game which is very encouraging. Another massive performance will be required here though if they are to get their first win of the round robin campaign.

Mattie Kenny would have been a bit disappointed with his as they were leading by 6 points at one stage against Wexford. They needed a last minute goal from a free from Sean Moran to tie up the game. A draw was probably the fair result though on the day.

Looking at the players Carlow will be able to call on Paul Doyle and David English at full back and centre back respectively. Jack Kavanagh is a quality player in midfield. In attack Martin Kavanagh, James Doyle and Chris Nolan will be key players. Mattie Kenny will look to players like Eoghan O’Donnell, Chris Crummy and Shane Barrett in defence, Tom Connolly will likely start in midfield. In attack Paul Ryan, Conal Keaney and Eamonn Dillion will look to come up with the all-important scores.

Previous Championship Meetings

They meet for the first time in the championship since 2000 Dublin edged the win that day 1-16 to 2-12 that game was also played at Dr. Cullen Park. The most recent meeting between the sides came in Division 1b this year. Dublin coming out 3-15 to 0-18 winners.

Team News

Carlow: TBA

Dublin: TBA

Manager Thoughts

Colm Bonnar speaking after the loss to Kilkenny said “We’re on no points. So we’re fighting for that third spot but ultimately also fighting to stay in the Liam MacCarthy Cup. It’s a huge pressure game for both teams.

Mattie Kenny knows the game is important and speaking to RTE Sport in an interview following the draw with Wexford he said “We’ll definitely need two wins,. “At least it’s in our own hands but nothing less than two wins will get us through

Betting

Dublin are a massive 1/10 to come away from Dr. Cullen Park with the win. Carlow are 7/1 to cause an upset. The draw is 14/1. I think Carlow will cover the handicap. Carlow +8 at 10/11 is the bet for me.