Carlow v Tyrone match preview, team news and betting advice.

GAA Senior Football Round 2 Qualifiers previews

Carlow v Tyrone

Saturday 23rd June at 5pm

Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow

The Carlow v Tyrone game is a fascinating match. It’s the first-ever meeting between the sides in the Championship. It’s not televised, but we’ll have live updates on our match tracker. Carlow’s tight defensive gameplan unravelled against Laois last time out in the vast expanse of Croke park, but should be more effective in tighter confines of Netwatch Cullen Park.

Tyrone lost out to Monaghan by 2 points in the Ulster championship, before beating Meath after extra-time in the last round of the qualifiers. The recent public spat between former Tyrone captain Sean Cavanagh and Micky Harte’s assistant manager Gary Devlin have increased tension within the county.

Turlough O’Connor’s Carlow will hope to use the much derided blanket defence, first attributed to Tyrone, combined with a swift counter-attacking template to overturn the Ulstermen. In Stephen Poacher, their assistant manager, they have a man with great knowledge of northern football. The Ballyholland native may have divided loyalties within his own household, as his wife Marie is a proud Tyrone woman. Indeed her father Aidan McMahon won an Ulster title with Tyrone back in 1973.

Carlow will be long shots against the Division 1 side. But Tyrone’s have yet to catch fire in the championship and look like a side in transition. The Scallion eaters caused a massive shock defeating Kildare, before going down to Laois in the Leinster semi-final. They will be relying on free-taker Paul Broderick for the majority of their scores and if he’s on song with the boot I can see Carlow causing an upset.

Team News

Longshots Carlow are available at 8/1 and in my opinion this is great value, Tyrone practically unbackable at 1/12 and the draw at 14/1