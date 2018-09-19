Carnacon keep championship place but players banned

All-Ireland Ladies Club Football Champions Carnacon will remain in this year’s championship following an appeal which was heard on Tuesday night at the Connacht Council meeting in Ballyhaunis.

The Mayo Ladies Football County Board Committee looked to have Carnacon removed from the championship on the grounds that they brought the game into dispute, with 8 players withdrawing their duties from the Mayo ladies senior football team due to apparent player welfare issues. The club will have to pay a fine of 500 euro, while the biggest penalty for them is having the eight Mayo senior panelists suspended for four weeks each. This will surely have a massive impact on them in their upcoming championship games.

The Mayo Ladies Gaelic Football Association has also backed the current manager Peter Leshy who has claimed that the walkout of players was designed by force so that it would lead to him having to resign. In a statement they said “We are of the opinion that the walkout was an orchestrated move to make the management and Peter Leahy untenable due to sheer weight of numbers leaving the panel”. The statement went on further to say ” We feel it was a move to wrestle control of the senior team from management and but for the steadfastness of Peter Leahy, the existing panel and the county board it would have succeeded”.

It surely brings an end now to the saga that has lasted far to long. It remains to be seen if Leahy will remain in charge of the Mayo team for 2019 and whether the suspensded Carnacon players will make themselves available for the 2019 campaign with Mayo.