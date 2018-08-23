Carnacon to appeal ban from Mayo championship

All-Ireland Ladies club champions Carnacon have been thrown out of the Mayo championship as a result of a walk out by several players from the Mayo ladies football team in June. However, the club now say they wish to appeal the decision.

The decision to throw Carnacon out of the Mayo championship was made on Wednesday night after the delegates of the ladies gaelic football association county board met to vote and remove the club from the county championship, this will mean that Carnacon will not be able to defend their Mayo, Connacht and All-Ireland club titles. The Carnacon club secretary Beatrice Casey speaking about the news told the Connacht Telegraph “We have not go any official confirmation from the Mayo county board following last nights (Wednesday’s) meeting”. She went on to say that there was a club delegated in attendance at the meeting and it was passed under rule 288 to remove us from the Mayo championship and league for the remainder of the season”.

Carnacon were due to play Castlebar Mitchells in the coming weeks but that is now obviously not going to happen unless the ban is overturned. RTE Sport report that the 12 players (8 from Carnacon) and two members of the backroom team also left the senior football set up citing reasons of player welfare and personal reasons. The Mayo county board were hoping that the issue would be resolved but nothing has been done and the players did not rejoin the panel for Mayo’s remaining championship games.

Taking a closer look at the rule 288 which states “Any member of the association found guilty of conduct calculated to bring the association into disrepute shall be liable by expulsion or suspension by the committee, board or council concerned”. That rule is fair enough but there are two sides to every story and players just don’t walk out on their county for no reason especially 12 players. News broke on Wednesday night on Mayonews.ie that Carcanon secretary Casey said they will be lodging an appeal.