Cats edge out Galway to reach camogie decider

Kilkenny booked their place in the ladies All-Ireland senior camogie final in three weeks time with a 1-10 to 1-07 win over Galway at Semple Stadium, Thurles, on Saturday evening.

A 48th minuite goal from Katie Power was the difference between the sides in the end. Galway to the credit gave it their all but they came up short for the third successive year at the semi-final stages of the championship. Kilkenny will be looking to keep the current trend that has developed over the past number of years, that trend been the side that have beaten Galway in the semi-final stages for the last 2 season have went on to win the All-Ireland.

Looking at a review of the game itself, Kilkenny began brightly with Denise Gaule coming to the fore with two nice points and Meghan Farrell. The gap was out to six at one stage. Kilkenny did take control mid way through the opening half though and could have got in for a couple of goals only for the Galway keeper Sarah Healy heroics. Michelle Quilty pointed after a loose clearance, before Niamh Kilkenny got the Westerners to put the scores back down to the minimum. Galway were level minutes later with some superb play from Kilkenny again winning a free which Dolan pointed.

The second half was all Kilkenny but Galway did have their moments as well. On 48 minutes Katie Power popped up with the score of the game after she was assisted in the lead up to it by Anna Farrell and finished the ball over the bar . Galway got back in front though with Dolan’s accuracy from frees, indeed she scored one nice from the wing and then one from just outside the 45. Then it was the turn of Katie Power yet again who struck the decisive goal on 48 minutes. Galway introduced Siobhan McGrath and Niamh Hannify , while the Cats introduced Walsh. To their credit Galway kept on battling with O’Reilly taking the game to Kilkenny. However, it was Ann Downey’s side that proved to good in the end as they came out winners.

SCORERS FOR KILKENNY: D Gaule 0-6(fs); K Power 1-1; J Malone 0-1; M Quilty, M Farrell 0-1 each

SCORERS FOR GALWAY: C Dolan 0-5(fs); R Hennelly 1-0 (pen); N Kilkenny, A O’Reilly 0-1 each

KILKENNY (v Galway): E Kavanagh, C Dormer, C Foley, E Keane, C Phelan, A Dalton, D Tobin, D Gaule, M Farrell, S Farrell, K Power, J Malone, E Keane, A Farrell, M Quilty. Subs: M Walsh for Quilty (50)

GALWAY (v Kilkenny): Sarah Healy, Shauna Healy, S Dervan, T Kenny, R Black, H Cooney, L Ryan, A M Starr, N Kilkenny, A Donohue, C Cormican, N McGrath, C Dolan, A O’Reilly, N Coen. Subs: S McGrath for Coen (42), R Hennelly for Starr (49), N Hanniffy for Dolan (51), O McGrath for Black (60), C Walsh for Shauna Healy (60)

REFEREE: R Kelly (Kildare)