Cavan to announce manager next week

The Cavan senior footballers will know their new manager ahead of the 2019 season next week according to the Irish Examiner.

The Breffni blues have been on the lookout for a new manager following the departure of Mattie McGlennan who stepped down from the role just over a month ago after his two year tenure came to an end. The news boss was said to be Jason O’Reilly from the Cavan Gaels club but he has since withdrawn his interest in the role and the Irish Examiner have reported that the job is now down to a three horse race.

The three people which are said to be interested in the role include the former Cavan minor boss Mickey Graham, who has led Mullinalaghta to two Longford senior football titles in the last few years. He is the current favourite to take up the job. Michael McDermott from the Ramor United club is also set to be interested in the role, while former Armagh player Aidan O’Rourke is also set to be linked to the job.

It remains to be seen if any of that trio get the job or if a dark horse will emerge in the coming days. Either way the manager is expected to ratified on Monday at the county board meeting.