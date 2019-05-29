Cavan v Armagh, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Cavan v Armagh, Sunday, 4 pm, Clones

Cavan and Armagh meet in the Ulster football semi-final on Sunday at 4 pm. A semi-final place with either Donegal or Tyrone await the winners. A win would do wonders for the county that wins this with the Super 8’s also been in the mind.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live updates

Cavan caused an upset in this year’s Ulster quarter-final meeting with Monaghan. The Breffni men beat Monaghan by four points. Cavan are looking for a first Ulster final appearance since 2001 as well so this is a massive game for them and the supporters. Mickey Graham is the Cavan boss and is in his first year in charge.

Armagh beat Down after extra time 2 weeks ago by one point 2-17 to 3-13. Armagh were last in an Ulster final in 2008. This will be a big game for them and they will fancy the chances of bridging that gap. Kieran McGeeney remains in charge of the Orchard County and is in his fifth season in charge.

Cavan will look to players like Padraig Faulkner, Conor Moynagh and Conor Rehill in defence. Gearoid McKiernan who was the man of the match in the Monaghan game will also need to have another big performance. In attack, Conor Madden, Martin Reilly, and Niall Murray will be key players. Armagh will look to players like Aaron McKay, Aidan Forker and Brendan Donaghy in defence, Jarlath Og Burns will likely partner Charlie Vernon in midfield. In attack, Rory Grugan, Jamie Clarke and Jemar Hall will be key players.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2016 Cavan 2-16 Armagh 0-14 (Ulster quarter-final)

2014 Armagh 1-12 Cavan 0-09 (Ulster quarter-final)

2013 Cavan 1-15 Armagh 1-11 (Ulster preliminary round)

2008 Armagh 0-17 Cavan 0-13 (Ulster quarter-final)

2004 Armagh 0-13 Cavan 0-11 (Ulster semi-final)

Manager Thoughts

Mickey Graham speaking after the Monaghan game said “During the league, we were creating a lot of chances. We just weren’t taking them. It was about getting a bit more composure, taking the rights options.”We’re delighted to get over this hurdle.”

Armagh assistant manager Jim McCorry said after the win over Down (McGeeney wasn’t doing media interviews) “Cavan will present a tough challenge. “They played very well against Monaghan, were deserving winners and their spirits will be high.”

Team News

Betting

Cavan are 4/6 to win, while Armagh are 6/4. The draw is 15/2. I fully expect Cavan to win this. Cavan -1 in the handicap at 10/11 look generous odds