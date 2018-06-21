Cavan v Down preview, team news and betting advice

GAA Senior Football Round 2 Qualifiers previews

Cavan v Down

Saturday 23rd June at 5pm

Brewster Park, Enniskillen

This game is not on TV, we will have live score updates here. Surprisingly for two Ulster sides, this will be their first Championship meeting in 11 years. The sides did however meet in Kingspan Breffini Park in this seasons division two campaign, where Cavan got the better of their provincial rivals by 0-17 v 0-14.

Cavan and Down have both suffered defeats to Donegal in the Ulster championship, but Cavan have an extra game under their belts and responded well with a 2-16 to 1-5 win over Wicklow in Aughrim.

Back in the second week of May, Cavan travelled to Ballybofey and were soundly beaten by a quicker, sharper Donegal team. They lost by eight points on a scoreline of Donegal 2-20 Cavan 1-15. Since then they, as mentioned above, they have regrouped and had a resounding fourteen point win over Wicklow.

Down saw off Antrim’s challenge by 1-18 to 0-14, before an embarrassing defeat to Donegal by 2-22 v 1-12.

Previous Championship Meetings

2007 Down 0-15 v Cavan 0-11 (Ulster Championship preliminary round replay)

2007 Cavan 2-11 v Down 3-8 (Ulster Championship preliminary round draw)

2006 Down 1-13 v Cavan 0-11 (Ulster Championship preliminary round)

2004 Cavan 3-13 Down 2-12 (Ulster championship quarter-final replay)

2004 Down 1-13 Cavan 1-13 (Ulster Championship quarter-final draw)

Team News

Teams will be available here once announced.

Betting Advice

Cavan, as expected, are favourites at 4/9, Down are on offer at 10/3, while the draw is at 9/1.

Handicap betting gives Down a three point start and I expect Cavan to better this and win by four or five.