Cavan v Tyrone, Preview, Team News and Betting Advice

This game was also scheduled to be played at Croke Park but it has now been moved to Enniskillen which makes complete sense. Cavan would have had the home venue only for Breffni Park is currently undergoing work. The game will be live on tv at 5pm, while we will also have live updates on SportsNewsIreland match tracker.

So looking a at preview of the game, Cavan come into the game on the back of three games. They lost out to Donegal in Ulster by 8 points, but since then they have went on and won two qualifier games, the firstly beat Wicklow easily in Aughrim 2-16 to 1-05 and they followed that up with a good win over Down last weekend 1-14 to 0-15. Mattie McGleenan will look to players like Gearoid McKiernan, Seanie Johnston and Martin O’Reilly.

Tyrone similarly to Cavan come into this game on the back of three games. They lost out in Ulster to Monaghan at Omagh by 1-18 to 1-16 in a close encounter, however since then they have won two games in a row, they defeated Meath in Navan 2-14 to 0-19 after extra time and then brushed aside the challenge of Turlough O’Brien’s Carlow by 13 points in their latest outing. Mickey Harte will look to players such as Mattie Donnelly, Peter Harte, Niall Sludden and Colm Cavanagh for leadership in a game that will be defensive in my opinion anyway, I could be wrong though !

STATS

They last met in the championship in 2016 when it took a replay to separate them in the Ulster semi-final. Tyrone won the second game by 5-18 to 2-17 in Clones.

Cavan last beat Tyrone in the championship in 1983. Since then, they have met seven times with Tyrone winning five while there were two draws. The last competitive clash between the counties was in the 2017 Allianz League (Div 1) when Tyrone won by seven points.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2016: Tyrone 5-18 Cavan 2-17 (Ulster semi-final) Replay

2016: Cavan 0-16 Tyrone 3-7 (Ulster semi-final) Draw

2005: Tyrone 3-19 Cavan 0-7 (Ulster semi-final) Replay

2005: Tyrone 0-10 Cavan 1-7 (Ulster semi-final) Draw

2001: Tyrone 1-13 Cavan 1-11 (Ulster final)

Team News

Teams are expected Friday evening and will be posted here.

Betting Advice

Tyrone are 2/9 to win this game, while Cavan are crazy odds at 4/1 in my opinion but may be the bookmakers know something I don’t ! The draw is 12/1. The markets I would select in this game would be a goal not to be scored at 11/2 think there is value there to be had if both sides go defensively. I also like Mattie Donnelly to get the Sky Sports Man of the Match award at 12/1 he represents value he always pops up with a point of two, gets on loads of ball and is a superb midfielder expect him to have a massive game for the Red Hand men.