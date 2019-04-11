Clare Club Hurling Championship Betting, Fixtures & Results 2019

The Clare senior hurling championship involves 16 teams. The county champions in 2018 were Ballyea, they beat Cratloe 1-20 to 1-14 in the final in Ennis.

The favourites for the title in 2019 are Sixmilebridge who Davy Fitzgerald in on board with as well as his duties with the Wexford senior hurlers. Sixmilebridge won the title 13 times, most recently in 2017. Current Clare panelists Seadna Morey and Ronan Hayes are on the team. They are 5/2 to win the title. Ballyea are installed as 9/2 to win a 3rd title since 2016. They have former hurler of the year Tony Kelly in their ranks, as well as Jack Browne, Paul Flanagan and Clare footballer Gary Brennan. Likely won’t be to far to away. Last year’s beaten finalists Cratloe are next in the betting also at 9/2. They won the competition in 2009 and 2014. They have several inter county player in the side Podge Collins, Conor Ryan, Cathal McInerney and of course Conor McGrath. Clooney Quinn are next in the betting at 9/1. They reached the county final in 2017 losing to Sixemilebridge. Their sole county title came in 1942. Eire Og Ennis are next in the betting at odds of 10/1. They have won 15 county titles, the last in 1990. Notable players include Shane O’Donnell and Dave Reidy.

Kilmayley are 12/1 to win the title they last won back in 2004. Diarmuid McMahon former Clare hurler plays with them as does Alan Markham. O’Callaghan Mills are next in the betting at 14/1 they haven’t won a county title since 1937. Former Clare captain Pat Donnellan plays with them as does current Clare panelist Conor Cooney. Inagh-Kilnamona are next in betting as joint parishes they haven’t won a county title, but Kilnamona way back in 1900’s won a 3 titles. The last in 1908. They are 14/1. Newmarket are 16/1 and next in the betting, they last won the title in 2012. In total they have 23 Clare county titles. Colin Ryan would be the most notable player. Wolfe Tones Na Sionna are next at 20/1 they last won the county title in 2006. Aaron Cunningham and Aaron Shanagher are two current Clare senior players. Feakle are next at 22/1 they were promoted from the intermediate grade in 2018. The club is famous for Ger Loughnane. They have 6 county titles the last in 1988.

Crusheen are 22/1 and next in the betting they won county titles in 2010 and 2011. Current players on the Clare squad include Donal Tuohy and Cian Dillion. Clarecastle are 25/1 to win the title for the first time since 2005. They are 11 times champions. Club legends include Anthony Daly and Sparrow O’Loughlin. 2013 All-Ireland winners that were on the panel and still play with the side include Pa Kelly, Stephen O’Halloran, Ken Morrissey and Stephen Sheedy. Tulla are 66/1 and next in the betting, they are 10 times champions, the last came in 2007. Current Clare full back David McInerney is a notable player. The final team is Whitegate they are complete outsiders at 100/1. They last claimed the title in 1961. Brendan Bugler would be the sides biggest players.

