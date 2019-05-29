Clare v Kerry, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Clare v Kerry, Saturday, 7 pm, Ennis

Clare and Kerry meet in the Munster semi-final on Saturday at 7 pm. A win for either side here will see them play Cork or Kerry in the Munster football final on June 22nd.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live updates

This is Clare’s second championship game of the year. They beat Waterford 0-09 to 0-08 at the beginning of the month. Clare managed to survive in Division 2 for 2020 which really would have impressed manager Colm Collins. Clare hasn’t reached a Munster football final since 2012. This is a big game for them the closest which they have come in terms of scoring results with Kerry was in 2014 when Kerry won by only 4 points. Clare last recorded a victory over Kerry in the 1992 Munster final before that they hadn’t beaten the Kingdom since 1949. Colm Collins remains in charge and is in his sixth year.

This game will also be Kerry’s first of championship 2019. The Kingdom had an excellent year in Division 1 getting to the Division 1 final only to lose out narrowly to Mayo. Peter Keane is the man in charge and he is in his first year in charge having guided the counties minor sides to All-Ireland titles in recent years.

Clare will look to players like Cillian Brennan, Dean Ryan and Aaron Fitzgerald in defence. Gary Brennan will captain the Banner men once again from midfield. In attack, Eoin Cleary and Jamie Malone will be key men. Kerry will look to Peter Crowley, Paul Murphy, and Jack Sherwood. In the attack, Sean O’Shea, David Clifford, Paul Geaney and Tommy Walsh will all feature.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2018 Kerry 0-32 Clare 0-10 (Munster semi-final)

2017 Kerry 1-18 Clare 1-12 (Munster semi-final)

2016 Kerry 2-16 Clare 0-11 (All Ireland quarter-final)

2016 Kerry 2-23 Clare 0-17 (Munster semi-final)

2014 Kerry 1-17 Clare 1-13 (Munster semi-final)

Manager Thoughts

Peter Keane speaking in the Irish Daily Star said “I remember learning to drive and I remember going out the main road. It was kind of different then when you were learning to drive. I was inside in the car with my father and we were driving out the road from Caherciveen and we were heading out to Valentia Island,”“We were at the Points Cross, which was only a short bit out. I started asking a question which was about a road that was about two miles out. And he chewed me and said, ‘We’ll worry about that when we get there. At the moment we’ll worry about this.’ “So there’s about as much point as me worrying about a Dublin or anyone else, worrying about a Tyrone or a Mayo or someone else. We have Clare in the first round, and we’ll worry about that.”

Colm Collins speaking to Radio Kerry in an interview said “We are looking forward to the challenge, we have loads of stuff to work with but in fairness to the lads they have knuckled down so we feel we will be in a good place this Saturday.

Team News

Clare: TBA

Kerry: TBA

Betting

Kerry are 1/80 win this game, while Clare are 16/1. If you fancy a draw it is 33/1. The handicap betting has Kerry -13 at even money which is a good bet.