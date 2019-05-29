Clare v Tipperary, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Clare v Tipperary, Sunday, 4 pm, Ennis

Clare and Tipperary meet in this intriguing Munster Hurling round Robin clash at 4 pm at Ennis. The game will be live on RTE television also. Both sides are unbeaten in the championship. If Tipperary win this that would mean 3 wins from 3 and would almost guarantee themselves a Munster Final. Clare beat Waterford in their first and only game in the championship but a win here would set things up nicely for them.

Clare could have easily lost to Waterford and were lucky in the end to come away with a 1 point win. This will be a more difficult game for Clare though in my opinion than that as Tipperary have shown in the first two games what they can do when the forwards hit form.

Tipperary have beaten Waterford and Cork. Both of the wins impressed me especially the huge scores they racked up. They scored 2-28 against Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, followed by 2-30 against Waterford, scores like that is All-Ireland final standard. Liam Sheedy will be delighted with his side. However, he will want another big performance in Ennis and I think he will get it.

Looking at the sides. Clare will look to David McInerney, Seadna Morey, and David Fitzgerald. Conor Cleary could also return to the starting line up here. In midfield, Shane Golden will likely start with Cathal Malone. Tony Kelly, Peter Duggan, and Shane O’Donnell will look to have big games in the attack, along with John Conlon who will likely start at full forward.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2018 Clare 1-23 Tipperary 1-21 (Munster round robin)

2017 Tipperary 0-28 Clare 3-15 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

2011 Tipperary 4-19 Clare 1-19 (Munster semi-final)

2009 Tipperary 3-28 Clare 1-22 (Munster semi-final)

2008 Tipperary 2-21 Clare 0-19 (Munster semi-final)

Manager Thoughts

Liam Sheedy speaking after the Waterford game said the Clare game will be a massive challenge for his side he said to RTE Sport “We know we have two massive challenges coming,” he said. “Our focus shifts to Clare in two weeks’ time. I’m very lucky, I have a great team around me and I’m facilitating a wonderful group of lads. “I have a great backroom team around me and they know exactly what is required to get these bodies back into shape.

Team News

Clare: TBA

Tipperary: TBA

Betting

Not much separates the sides in the betting as Tipperary are 10/11 and Clare 11/10. The draw is 8/1. I would stay away from the handicap betting here because it will be a close game. Jason Forde to score a goal anytime at 7/4 represents value.