Clare’s Considine signs for Adelaide Crows

Clare dual star Ailish Considine has signed for the Adelaide Crows and makes history in becoming the first international women’s player to do so. She will now ply her trade with the Crows in the AFLW.

Considine secured a contract with the club following an 18 player CrossCoder trial camp in the last few weeks. The camp had 18 players, which 11 were from Ireland, while the remainder were from the UK, Canada, USA, Fiji and France. The Kilmihill native will join the 23 woman squad for the upcoming season and speaking to RTE Sport she admitted she was shocked when she got the news. She said “I actually can’t even put it into words how I’m feeling,”. The 26 year old went on further to say “The week with CrossCoders has been brilliant. I was not expecting this at all. I thought I was coming out here to Melbourne to have a kick around and see Australia a little bit. I did not expect to be going home with a contract”.

Considine becomes the third player now to make the journey to Australia to play in the AFLW. Cora Staunton tried her hand with the Greater Western Sydney Giants last season and she will again be playing AFLW for the 2019 season, Sarah Rowe also from Mayo will also be an Irish representative as she will play for Collingwood.

Speaking about the signing of Considine, General Manager of Football Administration with the Adelaide Crows, Phil Harper said, “Ailish is a talented athlete who has a tremendous kick on both sides of her body,” He went on to say “She brings a wealth of experience and positive attributes and we feel that she’s a great fit for our squad. “Having watched her play this week it is clear she already has a good understanding of the basics of the game and we’re confident she’ll successfully transition to AFLW.”

The talent of ladies gaelic football is obviously there and the lure to play football in Australia while getting paid for it is nothing to be stiffed at. In the next few years I can see more ladies gaelic football players travelling to Australia to play the oval ball game.