Pádraig Pearses (Roscommon) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) in the All-Ireland club semi-final, Tickets, start time, venue, and match date.

Dublin and Roscommon fans will be heading to Cavan’s Kingspan Breffni Park at 5 pm on Saturday 29th of January. There are already comments online that it seems so strange to bring both fans to Cavan when there could have been a far easier trip to Navan, Tullamore, or Mullingar.

Padraig Pearses beat Knockmore in the Connacht Final

Kilmacub are the Leinster Club Champions.

