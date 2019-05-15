Connacht Football Championship: Sligo v Galway, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Sligo v Galway, Sunday, 3.30pm, Markievicz Park

Sligo welcome Galway to the scenic Markievicz Park on Sunday afternoon for this Connacht SFC semi-final meeting. It will Sligo’s first championship game of 2019, while for Galway it will be their second having already faced London in Ruislip at the start of the month.

Sligo had a poor campaign in Division 3 under boss Paul Taylor who is in his first season in charge of the Yeats County. They were subsequently relegated from the division after failing to win a game, meaning they lost 7 games from 7. They conceded a massive 15 goals also which shows where the problems are, it clearly is in the defence. That defence is sure to be tested on Sunday when Kevin Walsh’s men roll into town to make a bid for a provincial final place with either Mayo or Roscommon. Galway themselves had stayed up in Division 1 which was probably the aim for 2019 in terms of the league, they began their championship against London and they were very poor just about getting over the line in the end. Better performance will be required this time around.

Looking at the players on each side. Sligo will be without David Kelly, Ross Donovan and Kevin McDonnell all of whom are on the injury table. However, players like Neill Ewing, Niall Murphy, Gerard O’Kelly Lynch, Pat Hughes and Adrian Marren are all good players. Galway will look to players like J Eoghan Kerin, Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh and Gary O’Donnell in defence. Tom Flynn will likely partner Michael Daly in midfield once again. In attack then Antaine O’Laoi, Johnny Heaney, Shane Walsh and Danny Cummins will look to have big games.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2018 Galway 4-24 Sligo 1-12 (Connacht semi-final)

2014 Galway 0-16 Sligo 0-11 (Connacht semi-final)

2012 Sligo 2-14 Galway 0-15 (Connacht semi-final)

2010 Sligo 1-14 Galway 0-16 (Connacht semi-final replay)

2010 Sligo 1-10 Galway 1-10 (Connacht semi-final)

Team News

Sligo: TBA

Galway: TBA

Betting

Galway are 1/25 to win this game, Sligo are priced at 12/1. The draw is 20/1. Galway -9 at 10/11 looks the bet to be on here.