Connacht Football Final: Galway v Roscommon, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Galway v Roscommon, Sunday, 4 pm, Pearse Stadium

Galway and Roscommon will battle it out for the Nestor Cup on Sunday in the Connacht Football Final. The game throws in at 4 pm and is live on RTE.

This is a big game for both sides. Galway are reigning champions and will not want to let their title go easy. Galway also won the title in 2016. Kevin Walsh will know it will be a tough game for his side but home advantage will count for a lot in Salthill. Galway have beaten London and Sligo so far in the Connacht Championship. The win over London was far from impressive, but they did quite well in beating Sligo 3-11 to 0-07. Kevin Walsh will look to Declan Kyne, Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh and Cathal Sweeney in defence. In midfield, Tom Flynn and Peter Cooke are likely to pair up. In attack, the scores will look to come from Shane Walsh who has scored 0-11 in the championship so far, Johnny Heaney and Ian Burke will also be key.

Roscommon last won the Connacht title in 2017 when they beat Galway 2-15 to 0-12. They did, however, lose to Galway in last years Connacht Final 0-16 to 2-06. Anthony Cunningham will create history on Sunday if his side wins, he will become the first manager to win provincial titles in both hurling and football as a manager. Cunningham guided the Galway hurlers to Leinster title success. This is a big challenge for Roscommon but going by their form so far beating Leitrim comprehensively 3-17 to 0-12 and then beating Mayo 2-12 to 0-17 they will push Galway all the way. They have a strong defence built around Conor and Niall Daly. In midfield, Tadgh O’Rourke has had a good season he will likely partner Shane Killoran once more. In the attack, Diarmuid Murtagh was sprung off the bench in the win over Mayo he may start, while Ultan Harney and Conor Cox will need big performances once again.

Last Five Championship Meetings

2018 Galway 0-16 Roscommon 2-06 (Connacht Final)

2017 Roscommon 2-15 Galway 0-12 (Connacht Final)

2016 Galway 3-16 Roscommon 0-14 (Connacht Final Replay)

2016 Galway 0-13 Roscommon 1-10 (Connacht Final Draw)

2015 Galway 3-15 Roscommon 0-10 (Connacht quarter-final)

Betting

Galway are 4/9 to win this game, while Roscommon are priced as underdogs at 5/2. The draw is 15/2.