Connacht SFC: Mayo hammer New York in Gaelic Park

New York 0-04 Mayo 1-22

Mayo sauntered to a 21 point over New York in Gaelic Park on Saturday evening. Despite Mayo accumulating a lot of wides in the game, they were far superior to their opponents as they brushed them aside with considerable ease. Mayo will now play Roscommon or Leitrim in the semi-final.

Evan Regan scored the only goal of the game just before the break. Mayo had a commanding 1-15 to 0-02 advantage at the break. Regan who was the man of the match was initially denied with his first shot but buried the rebound. Mayo kicked 14 points on the bounce before the locals registered their first score of the game. Regan was the thorn in the side hitting 1-04 for Mayo in the opening period.

Mayo looked rampant and they kicked 6 unanswered points in the opening 15 minutes. Regan opened the scoring on 5 minutes, before Fionn McDonagh and James McCormack also pointed. In fairness, James Horan’s men could have been further ahead only for some poor shooting. Regan knocked over his sides 4th point in a matter of minutes and then made it 0-05 to 0-00 after 12 minutes. Fergal Boland kicked a nice score from the outside of the boot, before James Carr, Doherty and Keegan made it a 9 point game with 20 minutes played. McLoughlin hit a brace of points to pile on the misery for New York, before Regan kicked his fourth. Boland fisted Mayo’s 14th point of the night. New York finally registered a point on the 30th minute through Luke Kelly. Daniel McKenna got the second New York point a minute later, Darren Coen though became the 9th Mayo player to score. Regan then registered his goal just before the break even though Mayo had 11 first half wides they were fully in control.

Rob Hennelly kicked 45 on 39 minutes to extend the lead. Championship debutant Michael Plunkett then went on to kick a nice score, along with another Regan free. Mayo now led by 19 points with 50 minutes played. Ciaran Treacy kicked a nice point before New York’s best player on the day Luke Kelly kicked his third point. Kevin Finn replied to a white flag from Carr. Boland closed out the scoring as Mayo sauntered into the Connacht last four as New York fell at the first hurdle.

Mayo: Rob Hennelly (0-1); Colm Boyle, Brendan Harrison, Keith Higgins; Patrick Durcan (0-1), Lee Keegan (0-1), James McCormack (0-01); Matthew Ruane, Aidan O’Shea; Evan Regan (1-5, 4f), Jason Doherty (0-2), Fergal Boland (0-4); Kevin McLoughlin (0-2), Darren Coen (0-1), James Carr (0-1). Subs: Ciaran Treacy (0-1) for Doherty, David Drake for Higgins, Michael Plunkett for Keegan, Conor Diskin for D Coen, Stephen Coen for Ruane, Andy Moran for Carr

New York: Vinny Cadden; Michael Creegan, Gerard McCartan, Robert Gorman; Paddy Boyle, Michael Naughton, Matthe Queenan; Cathal Compton, Sean Hurley; Shane Hogan, Luke Kelly (0-2), Daniel McKenna (0-1); David Freedman, Niall Madine, Peter Hatzer. Subs: Conor Connolly for Naughton, Kevin Finn (0-1) for Creegan, Ryan Kerley for McCartan, Dylan McDermott for McKenna, Shane Slattery for Hogan, Tiernan Mathers for Madine.