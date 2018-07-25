Connerton steps down as Longford boss

Denis Connerton has stepped down as manager of the Longford senior footballers on Wednesday night.

Connerton from the Rathcline club succeeded Jack Sheedy in 2015 as the new boss and he guided the Longford men to a first win over Meath since 1982 in this seasons Leinster Championship before they were knocked out of the championship in the qualifiers by Cian O’Neills Kildare in what was Connerton’s final game in charge. Connerton also led Longford to a massive shock qualifier win over Monaghan in 2016, it was his second stint in charge of Longford having been in charge from 2004 to 2006.

In a statement this evening the Rathcline man said that it was an honour to manage his home county and they left the job with admiration and respect for the players who represented Longford with pride and passion over the last three years. He went on to thank his backroom team and said ”I also wish to extend my most sincere gratitude to all of my backroom team over the past three years. Their dedication and professionalism and advice has been invaluable to me”. Finally he thanked the sponsors and the Longford County Board, he said “I wish to thank our main sponsors, Glennon Brothers for the terrific support and encouragement extended to me at all times.” “To our dedicated supporters who have had to travel near but mostly far to support our team I say a huge thank you.”

It remains to be seen now over the winter whether another vacancy will come up to suit him so he take on. I’m pretty sure there will be and his name will be mentioned when they do come up.