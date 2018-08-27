Connolly fires Donegal Boston to victory

Diarmuid Connolly is lighting up Boston with his performances for club side Donegal Boston. Indeed the St Vincent’s man put in a fine performance kicking 0-12 as his side triumphed over Wolfe Tones in the Boston Senior Championship on Sunday.

Connolly’s Donegal Boston won by 0-17 to 1-12 as the Dublin supremo proved his worth kicking a massive total of 12 points as his side went on to a 2 point win in Canton. Connolly has impressed massively since making the move over stateside and last weekend he kicked 0-04 in the semi-final. Connolly has been absent from the Dublin squad this season as they are on the march for a fourth successive title in a row under Jim Gavin.

Connolly is a formidable player but it just goes to show the strength of the Dublin side as they haven’t really missed him to be fair. I fully expect to see Connolly tog out for the Boys in Blue in 2019 as he is a joy to watch when he is playing kicking scores effortlessly. It remains to be seen if he will make a return over the winter or weather he will continue to ply his gaelic footballing trade in Boston with the Donegal Boston side. I am sure more news of this will break in the coming weeks. One thing is for sure though Connolly will certainly be missing the buzz when his Dublin side take on Tyrone in this weekends All-Ireland Final in Croke Park