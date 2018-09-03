Cooney set to takeover Lake County

Jack Cooney is set to become Wesmeath manager which will be the counties first manager from within the county in 26 years.

The committee which was appointed by the Westmeath County board are said to recommend Cooney for the post and his name will be put forward at the next county board meeting on Wednesday week. Cooney has plenty of experience at some top club teams including Rhode in Offaly, Newbridge and his home club Coralstown/Kinnegad. He is also a former Wesmeath player.

Cooney was also a selector when Paidi O Se was in charge of the Lake County men where they went on to win the only ever Leinster title in 2004, he was also a selector with Donegal when Rory Gallagher was in charge. He will become the first Westmeath native to take over the reigns as boss since the 1990’s when Brian Murtagh was in charge.

Chairman of the Westmeath County board Billy Foley said he is hopeful that Cooney will get the backing of clubs in the county. He said “I am delighted that the selection committee have chosen Jack as our next football manager.” He said “We hope all clubs will get behind us now in selecting our first native manager in many years”.

If Cooney is to get the job he will replace Colin Kelly who left his post following a defeat to Armagh in the All-Ireland football qualifiers in June.