Cork ladies retain camogie title

Cork were crowned camogie champions on Sunday with a narrow 0-14 to 0-13 win over Kilkenny at Croke Park.

It was a late Orla Cotter free that proved the difference as the Rebelettes retained their title. The sides were level on no fewer than eight times in a poor quality game to be fair but in front of a crowd of over 21,000 Orla Cotter shown bright with five points from play in what capped off a superb day as the Cork intermediates also claimed All-Ireland honours. Kilkenny came flying out of the traps, with Michelle Quilty firing over in the opening attack. Chloe Sigerson responded though in timely fashion for Cork with a long range free. Cork nearly got a goal then as Linda Collins pounced but she got a free in the end which was ultimately tapped over to give Cork the lead.

Kilkenny were now struggling in the possession stakes and Cork pushed on and they were rewarded a penalty on 8 minutes when Denise Gaule fouled Amy O’Connor. Aoife Murray made the journey up from her goal at the Hill 16 end only to see her effort fly over the bar. In fairness both sides relied heavy on the scoring of frees from their free takers. Gaule was superb for Kilkenny from frees, while Cotter was also superb for Cork. They traded scores from frees all afternoon. A long range delivery into the Kilkenny caused havoc in the Cork defence but Murray was on hand to knock it out for a 65 in which Gaule raised a white flag. Julie Anne Malone levelled up matters on 18 minutes. Cork to their credit hit two in a row then, with Sigerson pointing a long range free, before Catriona Mackey floated over Cork’s first point from play on 23 minutes. Kilkenny’s Gaule grabbed the next four scores of the game though, one of which came from play and Kilkenny led by two. Orla Cronin had the final say of the half though with two points of her own as the sides went in level at the break.

Mackey and Gaule exchanged points on the resumption, but Orla Cotter hit two points to give Cork a two point lead. Kilkenny didn’t get their first score of the half till the 42 minute as Meghan Farrell pointed. Sides were level 0-11 each and Kilkenny were looking for the killer goal, they however were denied by Murray before Gaule pointed another 65 from the resulting save. The game was poor enough in quality but Amy O’Connor and Sigerson helped Cork into a lead with just 10 minutes to go now. Gaule pointed for Kilkenny but it was left to Orla Cotter who showed nerves of steel to ensure the O’Duffy Cup headed Leeside for a second successive year.

Cork: Aoife Murray (0-1 pen); Leanne O’Sullivan, Laura Treacy, Pamela Mackey; Libby Coppinger, Gemma O’Connor, Chloe Sigerson (0-3, 3f); Julia White, Ashling Thompson; Amy O’Connor (0-1), Orla Cronin (0-2), Orla Cotter (0-5, 5f); Katrina Mackey (0-2), Linda Collins, Hannah Looney.

Subs: Lauren Homan for Linda Collins (51 mins), Niamh McCarthy for Amy O’Connor (64 mins)

Kilkenny: Emma Kavanagh, Colette Dormer, Catherine Foley, Grace Walsh; Claire Phelan, Anne Dalton, Davina Tobin; Anna Farrell, Meghan Farrell (0-1), Julia Ann Malone (0-1), Katie Power, Denise Gaule (0-10, 7f, 2 ‘65); Shelly Farrell, Michelle Quilty (0-1), Edwina Keane.

Subs: Miriam Walsh for M Quilty (34 mins)

Referee: Eamon Cassidy (Derry)