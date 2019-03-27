Cork name team for Kieran O’Connor fundraising match against Kilkenny

Cork senior hurling manager John Meyler has named a very strong side for Wednesday evenings Kieran O’Connor fundraising match against Kilkenny.

Kieran O’Connor played with the Cork Footballers and won an All-Ireland in 2010 with them. He is currently battling with Ewing’s Sarcoma and has been for the last 18 months. 300,000 has been raised for him over the last number weeks which is incredible to be fair.

The team is very strong which Meyler may be using as a chance to see more players ahead of the championship in May. Anthony Nash is named in goals, the full back line will see Sean O’Donoghue, Damien Cahalane and Eoin Cadogan. The half back line compromises of Chris Joyce, Tim O’Mahony and Ger Millerick. In midfield Darragh Fitzgibbon partners Bill Cooper. The half forward line is Daniel Kearney, Luke Meade and Robbie O’Flynn, while the full forward line Pat Horgan, Conor Lehane and captain Seamus Harnedy all start.

On the subs Jamie Coughlan, Aidan Walsh, Mark Coleman and Declan Dalton are named and they will more than likely get game time here. The game throws in at 7.30pm in the UCC GAA grounds, the Cork Senior Hurling Clash between UCC and CIT will act as the curtain raiser to the game with a 5.30pm throw in.

Cork (v Kilkenny): Anthony Nash; Sean O’Donoghue, Damien Cahalane, Eoin Cadogan; Christopher Joyce, Tim O’Mahony, Ger Millerick; Darragh Fitzgibbon, Bill Cooper; Daniel Kearney, Robbie O’Flynn, Luke Meade; Conor Lehane, Pat Horgan, Seamus Harnedy

Subs: Shane Hurley, Dan Dooley, Jack O’Connor, Jamie Coughlan, Aidan Walsh, Shane Kingston, Conor Cahalane, Cormac Murphy, Mark Coleman, Michael O’Halloran, William Kearney, Declan Dalton, Billy Hennessy