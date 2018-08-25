Cork reach another ladies football final

Cork have booked their place in the All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Final with a 2-11 to 0-11 win at Dr Hyde Park in the All-Ireland semi-final. It was the shooting of Majella O’Sullivan and two crucial goals from Orla Finn and Saoirse Noonan that proved the difference as the Rebelettes return to Croke Park on All-Ireland Final after a years absence.

Eimear Scally got proceedings underway with a well taken point after three minutes after Libby Coppinger intercepted. Cork were facing an ultra defensive Donegal side from the outset as Donegal only played with three forwards for large patches of the game mainly Karen Guthrie, Yvonne Bonner and Geraldine McLaughlin. However, this allowed the Leesiders to push defenders Roisin Phelan and Emma Spillane forward for Ephie Fitzgerald’s charges. Orla Finn missed an uncharacteristic free but she responded well and kicked one soon after that point from Scally.

Donegal did manage to stay in touch with McLaughlin kicking a nice point over her shoulder after 10 minutes. Guthrie came to the fore registering a nice point which indeed was one of her four points before the interval. Cork then though raised the tempo and then came that goal from Orla Finn on 18 minutes, Ciara O’Sullivan drove forward before handpassing the ball across the square to Finn had the easy task of palming the ball to the net. Guthrie responded for Donegal with a free though, before Doireann O’Sullivan and Orla Finn replied for Cork. Cork were ahead 1-05 to 0-4 with 5 minutes remaining in the opening half. Yvonne Bonner hit a few wides then for the Tir Chonaill girls, but Guthrie kept them in touch with a point that should of been a goal. Cork ahead at the break 1-06 to 0-05.

Donegal were still playing ultra defensive on the resumption. Cork changed tactic and opted to kick from long range and got rewarded for it. Doireann O’Sullivan registering a fine score, before Donegal hit back with three scores from Katy Herron and McLaughlin who kicked over to. The gap was down to three with 20 minutes left. Donegal did up the intensity to their credit but Cork kept tipping away as Noonan converted a couple of frees left them two in the final quarter, Doireann O’Sullivan tagged on the insurance score near the finish.

Cork face Dublin or Galway now in the final.

Cork scorers: O Finn 1-3 (3f), S Noonan 1-3 (3f), D O’Sullivan 0-3, E Scally 0-2.

Donegal scorers: G McLaughlin 0-5 (2f), K Guthrie 0-4 (1f), K Herron 0-1, Y Bonner 0-1.

Cork: M O’Brien; R Phelan, E Meaney, M Duggan; S Kelly, A Hutchings, M O’Callaghan; D O’Sullivan, H Looney; A O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan (c), E Spillane; L Coppinger, E Scally, O Finn.

Subs: O Farmer for Finn (36), S Noonan for A O’Sullivan (36), O Finn for Hutchings (47).

Donegal: L Gallagher; T Doherty, N McLaughlin, T McCafferty; D Foley, K Keaney, C Hegarty; AM McGlynn, O McCaffrey; K Herron, N Hegarty, SJ McDonald; K Guthrie (c), Y Bonner, G McLaughlin.

Subs: A McDonnell for McCafferty (23), E Ward for N Hegarty (43), A Boyle Carr for Keaney (48), N Hegarty for McGlynn (50).

Referee: Brendan Rice (Down).