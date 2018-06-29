Cork v Clare, Preview, Team News and Betting Advice

The Munster Hurling Final takes place this Sunday at 2pm in the familiar surroundings of Thurles. The game itself will be broadcast live on RTE television, while we will also have updates on our live match tracker on SportsNewsIreland.

Looking at a preview of the game now. We will first take a look at Cork. Cork have played four games in the Munster Hurling championship to date and have won 2 and drawn 2 so they haven’t lost. Indeed, Cork have already played Clare this year, with that been both sides first game in the round robin series. Cork proved to strong that day winning by 2-23 to 1-21. John Meyler will look to the leaders in the team once again, players like Pat Horgan, Seamus Harnedy, Bill Cooper, Mark Coleman are all outstanding hurlers and big performances from these players will see the Rebels go close for sure.

Looking at Clare they have also played four games in the Munster hurling championship to date and they have won 3 and lost 1 on route to the final. As previously mentioned Clare have already met Clare this year with Cork coming out on top by 5 points on that occasion. They seemed to fall short in the final couple of minutes having stuck with Cork all the way through to 65/66 minutes only for them to pull away. Clare have talent all over the field players like David McInerney, Tony Kelly, John Conlon and Patrick O’Connor to name but a few, while Shane O’Donnell and the impressive Peter Duggan could also have big games.

STATS

They meet for the second time in 6 weeks with Cork having won the previous tie 2-23 to 1-21. They also met in last year’s Munster Final in which Cork won 1-25 to 1-20 so on that evidence the history is favouring Cork. Clare have averaged 1-24 in their four games to date and have conceded on average 1-20, Cork on average have scored 1-24 across their four games also, while they have conceded 1-22. Peter Duggan is Clare’s top scorer with 1-42, with 0-36 coming from frees, while Pat Horgan is Cork’s top scorer with 1-31, with 0-19 from frees.

This will also be the 14th Munster Final between the counties, with Cork having the upperhand winning 10 of those to Clare’s two, with one draw. The sides meet for the 54th time in championship hurling with Cork winning 36 to Clare 12, with 5 draws.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2018: Cork 2-24 Clare 1-21

2017: Cork 1-25 Clare 1-20

2015: Cork 0-20 Clare 0-17

2014: Cork 2-23 Clare 2-18

2013 Clare 5-16 Cork 3-16

Team News

Teams are yet to be announced but are expected on Friday night.

Betting Advice

This game is to close to call according to the bookmakers. Cork are priced at even money and so are Clare even money. The draw is 9/1 which would be a good bet considering the odds here. The few bets I like here are Seamus Harnedy to score anytime at 13/8. I do fancy Cork to win and would back them to win by 1-3 points at odds of 4/1.