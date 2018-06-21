Cork v Kerry, match preview, team news and betting advice

Cork and Kerry will battle it out in the Munster Football Final on Saturday evening at 7pm at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. It is a fascinating game on paper as the old rivals go into battle once more. The game is televised on RTE while we will also be providing updates on our match tracker.

Looking at the players on both sides, Cork will look to players like Colm O’Neill, Paul Kerrigan, Luke Connolly and Mark Collins. Connolly was instrumental in the 1-17 to 0-09 win over Tipperary, he kicked 0-10, five from play and five from frees. He will be a vital player if Cork are to win here. Looking at Kerry, they impressed massively in their win against Kerry. They kicked 0-32 against Clare in the semi-final. Players like Paul Geaney, James O’Donoghue, David Clifford are vital cogs in the team, in defence players like Peter Crowley, Tadgh Morley and Ronan Shanahan will need to have big games to stop an impressive Cork forward line.

STATS

Cork have a poor recent record with Kerry. Indeed the Rebels have only 1 win against them since 2012 which shows how dominant Kerry have been in the province. Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s charges will be looking to add to Kerry’s total of 79 titles to make it a perfect 80, while Cork will be looking for their 38th Munster title. They have met 28

times since 2000, with Kerry winning 17 to Cork’s five while there were six draws. Six of Kerry’s wins have been in All-Ireland semi-finals/final in Croke Park, where Cork have never beaten their neighbours.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES

2017: Kerry 1-23 Cork 0-15 (Munster final)

2015: Kerry 1-11 Cork 1-6 (Munster final) Replay

2015: Kerry 2-15 Cork 3-12 (Munster final) Draw

2014: Kerry 0-24 Cork 0-12 (Munster final)

2013: Kerry 1-16 Cork 0-17 (Munster final)

Team News

Teams will be available here once announced.

Betting Advice

Cork are the outsiders here at odds of 7/2. Kerry are favourites at 3/10 to win another Munster title. There has been some draws with these teams in recent years and at odds of 9/1 could be worth a few quid. This would be my bet in this game for value anyway !

The winners of the game will advance to the super 8’s where they will play Galway on the weekend of July 14th/15th.