Corofin star and 4 time club All-Ireland winner Kieran Fitzgerald has announced his retirement.

The Tuam Herald report the 39 year old bows out at the highest level after winning an All-Ireland club title with Corofin in January, his fourth in all. It was the Galway sides third All-Ireland title in a row. An excellent corner back, the Garda by occupation, was instrumental in Galway winning their last football All-Ireland in 2001. He would go on to claim an all-star award that season also.

With his club Corofin Fitzgerald won an astonishing 14 county titles between the years 1998 to 2019. He would go on to win 6 Connacht titles, as well 4 club All-Ireland titles in 2015, 2018, 2019 and then 2020. With Galway Fitzgerald won an All-Ireland title in 2001, as well as 3 Connacht titles. He also won an U21 All-Ireland title in 2002. He retired from inter-county football in 2011.

In a statement to the Tuam Herald he said, “It’s hard to put into words the enjoyment and satisfaction I have experienced while playing the sport I love for over 30 years.” He continued,“It was an absolute honour to play for Corofin GAA Club and for Galway. Although we had ups and downs, I loved it and if I could do it all again – I would!“I am continually overwhelmed and humbled by the support and goodwill I have received down through the years from all corners of the GAA community both in good times and bad.

Fitzgerald thanked all his family, coaches and team mates saying “I want to thank all the great coaches I have had the pleasure to work with over the years, who guided me, mentored me and encouraged me to push myself to reach my potential. One man in particular stands out, Frank Morris. From my first days at U8s in Rusheens right up to the present day, Frank has left an indelible mark on me, both on and off the field. His legacy will live forever in Corofin GAA. “I want to thank my wife Emer, my parents and my family who have all travelled this bumpy road with me along the way. They have always picked me up after so many lows and I owe them a huge debt of gratitude. I am just so happy we could all share and experience some really great days also.