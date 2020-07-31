Corofin v Oughterard

Galway GAA

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship – Group 4A

Sunday, 2nd August – 2:30pm 2020 at Pearse Stadium. Live on TG4

The opening weekend of the Galway Senior Football Championship sees the clash of the All-Ireland Champions. Corofin lifted the Andy Merrigan Cup for the fifth time after defending their title with an extra-time win over county Down side Kilcoo at Croke Park last Janurary. The following weekend Oughterard defeated Magheracloone Mitchells of Monaghan by 2-16 to 0-12 to claim the Intermediate title.

Despite the retirement of their captain and club stalwart Kieran Fitzgerald, Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien has a host of experienced players to call upon to step up to the leadership role.

It will be interesting to see if the extended break will have added some freshness to the Corofin players, who at times looked tired during last years campaign. This bunch of players have been on the go non-stop for the last four years. During this run the end of their county title campaign each year signalled the start of their all-Ireland winning campaigns.

With no All-Ireland to defend this year, Corofin can put all their energies into the defence of their county title. Oughterard for their part will be chomping at the bit for a taste of Senior Championship football. They have a promising squad of footballers and will undoubtedly be looking forward to testing themselves at the highest level.

Team Squads

