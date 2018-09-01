Corofin win All-Ireland sevens title

Corofin of Galway were victorious against St Galls of Antrim in the All-Ireland football sevens on Saturday with a 4-09 to 1-08 win in Glenalbyn.

The Galway side lost their opening game to St Mary’s from Saggart but bounced back with a 10 point win over the 8 times champions St Gall’s. It was a fascinating first half to be fair, with a score been provided every 30 seconds on average. Corofin lead at the break, 2-04 to 1-05. Captain Jason Leonard got Corofins opening goal before midfielder Kieran Molloy raised a second green flag for the Galway outfit. Michael Pollock who put in a massive performance for the Galls an he got their only goal of the game in the opening half.

The second half both sides were matched evenly on the resumption. However, St Gall’s last score of the half came on four minutes into the half with John McCaffrey pointing. Corofin to their credit pushed on at all but wrapped up the game with 2-02 in the space of a couple of minutes. Ciaran Brady and Dylan McHugh registering three pointers.

The sevens trophy will sit proudly with the Andy Merrigan Cup in Corofin now after Corofin beat Nemo Rangers in the All-Ireland club final back in March.