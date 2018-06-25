Cummins firm favourite to takeover from McGrath

According to the bookmakers Brendan Cummins is the current favourite to takeover from Derek McGrath who left the post following defeat against Cork two weeks go.

The bookmakers never seem to get these things wrong and word around the streets in Waterford is that Cummins is set to take the hot seat. However, this is yet to be confirmed by any media source or any Waterford county board official or even Cummins himself we should state. The current odds show the Ballybacon-Grange club man as short as 4/6 to be on the Deise sideline next year as manager. Former Waterford hurler Fergal Hartley is also in the mix and he is second favourite at 5/1. Michael Ryan who previously managed Waterford and also managed Westmeath is also 5/1.

Looking at some outsiders who have been away from management from a while include Anthony Daly who is 8/1, Eoin Murphy who was a selector to Derek McGrath this year is also expected to be in the shake up is 9/1. The list also contains some previous Waterford senior stars including Paul Flynn 14/1, Dan Shanahan at 16/1, Tony Browne at 25/1 and John Mullane at 33/1.

With some added fun bets Colm Parkinson is 250/1, Buff Egan popular for the hurling banter page posts is 150/1, while Brian Cody even gets a mention also at 150/1. If you think Keith Barry can try his hand at coaching and get Waterford into gear then may be at 250/1 is he is bet for you ! We personally think Cummins will get the job in the coming weeks and months and he will have a fine group of players to work with if so.