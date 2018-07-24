Daly not fully convinced by reigning Champions

Anthony Daly said this evening that he is not ”overly convinced” by Galway ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Clare on Saturday at 5pm on Croke Park.

Galway remain unbeaten in the championship to date, Kilkenny the only team that really close to that in the drawn Leinster Final, while Dublin drew with them in the Leinster round robin series albeit Galway had a weakened team out that day. Speaking on RTE’s Game On Sport Show the former Banner All-Ireland winning captain said ”I don’t know, I’m not overly convinced, I probably was at the start of the year but as the year has gone on I’ve been thinking they’ve been cruising away sort of and if our fellas could hit the best they can play, I’d give us (Clare) a real chance”.

He did go on to say that at present Galway are the best in the country, but he did say he was unsure about their recent form and he believes his native Banner can really give them a rattle on Saturday evening. He said “Everyone is making Galway the hottest of favourites and I’m not so sure where the Galway form exactly is,”. “Their first game against Kilkenny in the Leinster final was poor enough really and [they] struggled. They improved an awful lot in the first half of the second game but then let Kilkenny back into it again.He did point out that Clare will have to play to their best and hope that Galway have a bit of an off day. He also said going back to the final last year, that Galway probably didn’t fear Waterford as they werent coming up against a Tipperary or Kilkenny in the final.

Alan Kerins former Galway dual star also gave his opinion on the upcoming game on the Game On show on Tuesday said the Galway draw with Kilkenny in the Leinster Final was a blessing in disguise. He went on to say further ”Yes Kilkenny came back but what was most pleasing was that when Kilkenny came within that point, Galway upped it again and pulled away as seven or eight point winners. That steel and that character and that closing out that game is a very good sign of a team. Kilkenny had that and Galway closed them out quite easily”.

The game throws in on Saturday at 5pm in Croke Park.