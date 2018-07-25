Dates and Times announced for All-Ireland Football semi-finals

This weekend will see some massive fixtures for decision to determine which teams will progress to the last four and the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The GAA on Wednesday announced details on dates and times of the semi-finals. Dublin who booked their place in the last four last weekend with a win over Tyrone will play their semi-final on Saturday August 11th at GAA headquarters in Croke Park this game is scheduled to throw in at 5pm. They will either play Monaghan, Galway or Kerry in that semi-final, all will be made clear on the August Bank Holiday after the final round of games. in which Dublin will have the small matter of playing Roscommon first in their final round game of the Super 8’s.

The second semi-final will take place the following day on August 12th in what is expected to be two massive crowds at Croker. This game will have a 3.30pm throw in. This semi-final will see either Galway or Monaghan take on either Donegal or Tyrone for a right to make it to the All-Ireland Final. Monaghan will need to win to take top spot in group 1, while if Tyrone secure a draw in Ballybofey they will go through. Donegal just have to straight out win.

It promises to be a thrilling end to the championship for 2018 with two quality semi-finals to look forward to. Dublin look to get their fourth title in a row, can anyone stop them. We will soon find out !