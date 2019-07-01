Dates, Times and Venues confirmed for All-Ireland Football Qualifiers

The dates, times and venues have been confirmed for this weekend All-Ireland football qualifiers.

The meeting of Cavan and Tyrone will take place at 5 pm on Saturday evening in Clones. This will form part of a double-header as the Cavan and Tyrone U20’s will face off in the Ulster Football Championship at 2.45pm.

Cork will play Laois at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Saturday at 5 pm. This game will also form part of a double-header with the Kilkenny and Clare minor hurlers battling it out in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The meeting of Galway and Mayo has been fixed for the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick with a 7 pm throw-in on Saturday. The Connacht Senior Ladies football final Replay between Galway and Mayo will act as the curtain raiser at 4 pm. The GAA has said on their website that efforts were made to fix a Connacht venue for these games was not feasible as there was no agreement made on a coin toss and no other Connacht venue was deemed capable of catering for the game in terms of capacity. The GAA says that both counties were consulted and the LIT Gaelic Grounds was deemed suitable given its 43,000 capacity.

Both Cavan v Tyrone and Galway v Mayo will be shown live on Sky Sports at 5 pm and 7 pm respectively.

On Sunday, O’Moore Park in Laois will host another double -header. The All-Ireland football qualifier between Meath and Clare will throw in at 2 pm. This game will be shown live on RTE. The All-Ireland SHC Preliminary quarter-final between Laois and Dublin will then take place at 4.15pm. The second preliminary quarter-final between Westmeath and Cork will take place on Sunday at 3 pm in TEG Cusack Park.

Saturday, July 6

GAA Football All Ireland Senior Championship Round Four

Cork v Laois, Semple Stadium, 5 pm

Cavan v Tyrone, St Tiernach’s Park, 5 pm, LIVE ON SKY

Galway v Mayo, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 7 pm, LIVE ON SKY

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All Ireland Minor Championship

Kilkenny v Clare, Semple Stadium, 3 pm

Sunday, July 7

GAA Football All Ireland Senior Championship Round Four

Meath v Clare, O’Moore Park, 2 pm, LIVE ON RTE

GAA Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Westmeath v Cork, TEG Cusack Park, 3pm

Laois v Dublin, O’Moore Park, 4.15pm