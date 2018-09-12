Davis appointed Longford boss

Padraic Davis had been appointed as the new Longford senior football manager for the upcoming season.

According to Hoganstand.com the Longford gaa hierarchy were expected to wait to next week to ratify the new boss however the Drumlish man was officially announced as boss on Wednesday evening at a special meeting of the Longford County board.

David was indeed a past player with the Longford footballers, he represented them from 1995 to 2007 and then went on to serve as selector of the midland County from the years 2011-2013 when former Kildare Centre back Glenn Ryan was in charge. He will now take up the mantle from fellow county man Denis Connerton who stepped down as senior football boss in July after 3 years at the helm.

Davis is no strange to management even at club level and county level , indeed the Fr Manning’s club man went on to manage the Longford U21 side and he guided them to a Leinster Final appearance in 2011. He also guided Leitrim club side Mohill to two County senior football titles in recent years. The hoganstand.com report that former players Paul Barden and Donal Ledwith will be his selectors for the upcoming season.

It’s great to see a county sticking with managers from inside the county that get to see the players more at club games. Whether the change in management will work for Longford or not it remains to be seen but they have some talent players like Michael Quinn and Sean McCormack to be fair.