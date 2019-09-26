Davy Fitzgerald to remain on as Wexford boss for further two years

Wexford fans will be rejoicing on Slaneyside with news on Thursday evening confirming the Sixmilebridge club man will remain at the helm for another 2 years.

Many probably would have felt Fitzgerald was calling time with Wexford following an interview with Midwest Radio in which Fitzgerald stated he was torn on the matter. Speculation arose that he would be going to Galway but he confirmed he wasnt in contact with the Galway County Board regarding the vacant position.

Wexford GAA announced on Thursday evening via their social media channels and website confirming the news that Fitzgerald will remain on as boss. The statement on Twitter said “We are delighted to announce that Davy Fitzgerald is reappointed on a two year term as our senior hurling manager. Great progress has been made under his direction and we look forward to the journey ahead. Loch Garman Abú!”

The former Clare number 1 has done it all and won it all as a player. He led his native county (Clare) to All-Ireland success in 2013 when they beat Cork. He took over in Wexford in late 2016. In his first season in charge he led the model county to victory over Kilkenny as well as promotion to Division 1A. He guided Wexford to their first Leinster title in 15 years this summer when they beat Kilkenny in the Leinster Final. His side were narrowly beaten by Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final by 2 points.