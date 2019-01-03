Deise see of Rebels in Munster Hurling League

Waterford 1-24 Cork 1-18

Waterford got the better of neighbours Cork in the Munster Senior League on Wednesday night to set up a final with Clare this Sunday.

Stephen Bennett was the star man in the Waterford attack hitting 0-13 for a Waterford side with some experienced players in their line up, most notably Michael Brick Walsh, Noel Connors and Kevin Moran. Pauric Fanning will be delighted to get his first win as Waterford boss albeit in a game of little importance.

It was Cork who had the advantage at the short whistle. John Meyler’s charges ahead at the break 1-11 to 0-12, Kanturk’s Aidan Walsh grabbing the Cork men’s goal. It was even stevens after 10 minutes pretty much with the scores 0-04 to 0-03 in favour of Cork, however, the Deise reclaimed the lead as they outscored Cork by 7 points to just 1 point to take a 0-10 to 0-05 lead after 20 minutes. Declan Dalton and Stephen Bennett were deadly from frees and 65’s, but Waterford looked more free scoring from play than their counterparts with Kevin Moran, Jamie Barron and Mikey Kearney all raising white flags under the lights in Mallow. Cork did however, get a goal of their on 22 minutes. A long sideline ball from Declan Dalton broke in the square to Aidan Walsh who tapped home past Roanmore’s Billy Nolan in the Waterford goal. The game looked to be turning as Cork hit their purple patch, Dalton fired over 5 points of his own, three of these from placed balls, while Cormac Murphy and Michael O’Halloran also added white flags to give Cork a 1-11 to 0-12 lead at the break.

Brick Walsh moved from midfield to full forward and his experience told. He raised a green flag after a muddle in the Cork defence, while Tallow’s Tommy Ryan hit two points along with a Jamie Barron effort. Waterford managed to pull through in the end with Bennett pulling the strings in attack to set up a Munster League Hurling Final with the Banner this coming Sunday.