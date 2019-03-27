Division 2 Football Final, Donegal v Meath, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Donegal v Meath, Saturday, Croke Park, 5pm

Donegal and Meath meet in Croke Park in the Division 2 football final. Both sides can play with the shackles off here as they know that Division 1 football is secured for 2020, so it’s all about silverware and building momentum for the championship.

Meath finished top of Division 2 with 6 wins and a loss from 7 games. You have guessed the only loss came to Donegal in a feisty affair way back at the start of February, only a point separated the sides that day as Donegal won by 1-12 to 0-14. I expect a similar game here. Meath beat Fermanagh in their final group game easily enough 2-12 to 0-11 at Navan last weekend. Andy McEntee will have been happy enough with the performance but knows this will be a step up again.

In defence the Royals have Conor McGill at full back who has impressed in all games throughout the Division, while James McEntee at wing back loves to get forward to kick scores. Bryan Menton is likely to partner Shane McEntee is midfield, while in attack Cillian O’Sullivan, Bryan McMahon, Barry Dardis and Mikey Newman will be key. They have experience on the bench to which may help Graham Reilly who is a fantastic player. Looking at Donegal, they could have the Gaoth Dobhair lads back now for this game. They are still missing Paddy McBrearty but they have top quality players and they showed this in the hammering of Kildare last weekend by 1-20 to 0-10. Shaun Patton will command the square in goal, while I expect the full back line to stay the same with Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Paddy McGrath and Brendan McCole. Ryan McHugh and Leo McLoone will line up in the half back line. Jason McGee had a good game against Kildare he will surely continue his partnership with Hugh McFadden in midfield. In attack then Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan and Oisin Gallen will be expected to produce the goods.

Donegal are 4/7 favourites, Meath are 7/4 and the draw is 15/2. Jamie Brennan to score a goal anytime at 13/5 looks a good bet. Donegal to win by 2 or 3 points.

Verdict: Donegal