Division 3 Allianz League Final: Laois v Westmeath, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Laois v Westmeath, Saturday, 4.45pm, Croke Park

The Division 3 Final takes place a week behind the other Allianz League finals due to rescheduled games in this division taking place last weekend, that rescheduled game took place between Westmeath and Louth last weekend with the game ending in a draw.

Both sides will be delighted to get promoted to Division 2 for 2020. This game is a bonus but when silverware is available you want to win. The Division 3 table was very tight. Laois and Westmeath both finished on 10 points from the 7 games played, Laois finished top by virtue of a better scoring difference +15, Westmeath were plus +14. Laois had 5 wins and 2 losses from their games. They lost to Louth and Westmeath, beating Down, Carlow, Longford, Offaly and Sligo. Westmeath won 4, drawn 2 and lost 1. The wins coming against Laois, Offaly, Sligo and Longford, draws with Louth and Carlow and loss to Down.

Laois manager John Sugrue will want some silverware and I expect him to start to name his best 15 available. In defence Stephen Attride, Colm Begley and Mark Timmons will be key, John O’Loughlin will likely start in midfield. In attack players like Paul Kingston, Donie Kingston and Ross Munnelly will be key players. Westmeath manager Jack Cooney will look to Kevin Maguire, Boidu Sayeh, James Dolan and Killian Daly in defence, in midfield Denis Coroon is likely to partner Sam Duncan once more. In attack then Ger Egan, John Heslin and Kieran Martin are they key men which should come up with scores.

Betting

Looking at the betting it’s pretty much 50:50. Laois are slight favourites at 10/11 and Westmeath are 11/10, with the draw priced up at a tasty looking 15/2. Westmeath have already beaten Laois this year by 3 points, I expect a similar scoreline on Saturday. Westmeath by 1-3 points at 16/5 looks the bet in the game.