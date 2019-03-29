Division 4 Football Final, Leitrim v Derry, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Leitrim v Derry, Saturday, 3pm, Croke Park

A big crowd from Leitrim will be surely expected here as they play Derry in the Division 4 league final at Croke Park on Saturday evening. The game is also been shown live on TG4. All credit must go to Terry Hyland in his first year in charge and he will be hoping the sides superb form continues here.

Leitrim had a superb campaign in Division 4 and were deservedly promoted for some great performances. They won 6 out of 7 games, the only loss coming to the same opponents as here, Derry. Derry won that day by 2-16 to 1-12 so more improvement will be needed if Terry Hyland’s men are to come away from Croke Park with a win. I expect a big crowd from Leitrim to travel down though which could spur them on. Derry topped the standings in Division winning 7 games from 7. They scored 10-100 across them games. They were fully expected to bounce back up to Division 3 and they done it at the first time of asking.

Leitrim will look to players like Michael McWeeney, Sean McWeeney and Shane Quinn in defence, Mark Plunkett and Shane Moran will be in midfield. In attack Emlyn Mulligan, Ryan O’Rourke and Darragh Rooney will be key players. Derry will look to start the game strong and get into an early lead Damian McErlain will look to Slaughtneil trio Karl McKaigue, Brendan Rodgers and Chrissy McKaigue in defence, in attack players like Benny Herron, Danny Tallon and Enda Lynn will be key.

Team News:

Leitrim (FL Div 4 final v Leitrim): Cathal McCrann; Aidan Flynn, Michael McWeeney, Paddy Maguire; Sean McWeeney, Shane Quinn, Raymond Mulvey; Mark Plunkett, Shane Moran; Dean McGovern, Emlyn Mulligan, Domhnaill Flynn; Darragh Rooney, Evan Sweeney, Ryan O’Rourke.

Derry: TBA

Betting

Derry are 4/11 to win, Leitrim are 3/1 and the draw is 8/1. Derry should be to strong and should win by 4 or 5 points.