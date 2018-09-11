Donaghy hangs up the boots

Kerry star Kieran Donaghy has announced his retirement from inter-county football after a stellar career in the green and gold.

The Austin Stacks man was a former football of the year and he also went on to win four All-Ireland medals along with four all-star awards. Known to many as “Star” he was a vital part of the then managers Eamonn Fitzmaurice side, however the 35 year old has now felt it is time to call it a day at inter-county level after 14 years at the highest level. Donaghy first came to prominence on the TG4 show The Underdogs in 2004 which was a show designed to coming up with players that could go on further to represent their county team. Donaghy made his debut in 2005, but Jack O’Connor was where Donaghy really made his name in 2006. Donaghy was an out and out midfielder, but O’Connor opted to try Donaghy out at full forward. The move obviously worked as Donaghy picked up the footballer of the year award and Kerry were crowned All-Ireland champions. The All-Ireland medals didn’t stop there for Donaghy as he picked up three more 2007, 2009 and 2014. The last time a team other than Dublin won the All-Ireland was 2014 if you like your facts !

Donaghy released a statement today expressing his love and gratitude of playing for Kerry he said “The journey has been full of ups and downs but I never wanted it to end. It has surpassed even my wildest dreams, that a basketball kid from Tralee would end up playing 69 times in the championship over a 14 year period for the famous Green and Gold,” He went on to thanks all his past team mates and said “To every one of my Kerry teammates who I was lucky enough to have played with, I thank you for your patience, help and advice during those years. I’m blessed to have had the time of my life with you boys fighting on my back trying to win games for Kerry. We had some tough times, such is life but the wonderful stories and memories we shared will stick with me forever.”

He will go down as one of the Kerry greats in my eyes and there is only one way to end this article, Joe Brolly what do you think of that? All the best to Kieran in his retirement and the best of luck to him in his future endeavours.