Donegal club escape ban following appeal

The Naomh Columcille GAA club Newtowncunningham, Co.Donegal, which had been threatened with suspension from all adult competitions due to holding an unauthorized fundraising event at its GAA grounds, have seen their appeal been successful against the two-month ban which was set out by GAA Chiefs.

They had appealed against the recommendation of the Donegal County Board that it be fined 500 euros as well as the suspension for eight weeks to hold the fundraising soccer tournament which was in aid of a local man and club member Paul Dillion who had been diagnosed with motor neuron disease. The appeal was heard on Tuesday night according to RTE Sport and on Friday evening the Hearings Committee of the Donegal GAA County Board issued its update on what would happen.

RTE report that the committee ruled that the club had broken two rules in relation to the event but that the Donegal County Board imposed the same punishment for each breach. These were a 250 euro fine and loss of home venue for all adult games. The committee stated that the 12-week ban would be put in place from the date of the hearing. The loss of the two home games penalties are to one after another and the total fine of 500 euros is to be paid by the end of May.

This is probably the end of the matter now. Naomh Columcille currently ply their trace in the Donegal Intermediate Championship.

Video from Off the Ball Youtube.