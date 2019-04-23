Donegal GAA club banned for hosting charity soccer matches

A Donegal GAA club are appealing an eight week ban from all adult competitions after the Donegal county board imposed it on them after they hosted a charity soccer tournament on the club grounds.

The club in question was the Naomh Colmcille in Newtowncunningham. The news emerged that they would be hit with the two month ban after they allowed on of the pitches at the club to be used for a fundraising soccer tournament. According to RTE Sport the club that during the organising of the fundraising event the club seeked permission from GAA Headquarters, as the GAA rules considers “foreign sports” such as rugby and soccer not to be played on GAA grounds. According to RTE Sport the club were refused the permission, while they were also refused by Donegal GAA.

In February rules were slightly changed so that it allowed county grounds to be used to host non-gaelic games sports. This rules obviously doesn’t cover the club scene or club pitches however. Donegal local newspaper Inishowen Independent first broke the news report that the ban will cover adult competition only, therefore underage games will be allowed to go ahead. Therefore, any adult games in that period will mean the club will have to forfeit. Naomh Columcille currently play in the Donegal intermediate football championship.

The rule on which the club were suspended on was Rule 6.04 which covers the holding of tournament games as it was deemed they held an tournament that was unauthorised. The breach of the rule carries a 500 euro fine also. The fundraising event was for club man Paul Dillion was recently diagnosed with Motor Neuron disease.

It’s is extremely unlikely the GAA will change their stance of this breach of rules given they already said no to it in the first place. It remains to be seen what will happen.