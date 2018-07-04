Donegal look for venue change for Super 8 games

The Donegal County board have this evening announced they will be meeting with GAA officials regarding the scheduling of their games in the All-Ireland quarter final group stage (Super 8’s).

It was confirmed today that Dublin will meet Donegal on July 14th at Croke Park at 7pm, but this could be changed following the meeting with the GAA whenever that will go ahead we aren’t sure as of yet. Dublin are also penciled in to play a second game at GAA headquarters against the winners of either Roscommon/Armagh on August 4/5th, which will follow on from an away game to Cork or Tyrone. Donegal on the other hand will face a second away game to either Roscommon or Armagh, before they face a home game against either Cork or Tyrone in their final group game.

The rules that were published for the Super 8’s state that each team would have a home game, a game at Croke Park and a game at a neutral venue. However, this would not be currently what Donegal would fall into, as they currently have 1 home game and 2 away games. Donegal have this evening said they are seeking clarity regarding this issue with the GAA bosses to ensure a level playing field for every team at the All-Ireland quarter-final group stage and to seek clarification on how any county may use a ground as both a home and neutral venue, in other words here pointing out why do Dublin have two games.

In a post on their Twitter they said ”Donegal GAA wish to confirm that they are seeking a meeting with GAA officials regarding venues during the All-Ireland Quarter Final Group stage. It remains to be seen now whether the GAA will react to this, they have already been under criticism for their decision to put the Kildare/Mayo game in Croke Park before reversing the decision, if Donegal do a Kildare and put a fight I can also see this venue been changed to somewhere more neutral.