Donegal v Tyrone, Preview, Team News and Betting Advice

This is the game of the weekend in my eyes on paper anyway. The game throws in at 3.30pm from Ballybofey on Sunday afternoon and will be live on RTE television. This game is essentially a winner takes all affair and my that I mean progressing to the All-Ireland semi-final stages.

Looking at a preview of the game, firstly beginning with Donegal. Home advantage is sure to help Donegal here with a vocal support behind them. Donegal will be without Patrick McBrearty and Eoghan Ban Gallagher for the game, two of which are integral parts of the fifteen. Donegal will look to players like Michael Murphy, Leo McLoone and Ryan McHugh for leadership once more, in defence Neill McGee, Paul Brennan and Paddy McGrath are all key to how Donegal will do on Sunday. Mickey Harte’s Tyrone were superb against Dublin, but Dublin never looked like losing to be fair. The Tyrone team is unchanged from that loss to Dublin which means they can call on the likes of Peter Harte, Mattie Donnelly, Niall Sludden and Richie Donnelly. If these players stand up and perform Tyrone won’t be far away from winning I feel.

STATS

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2017 Tyrone 1-21 Donegal 1-12 (Ulster semi-final)

2016 Tyrone 0-13 Donegal 0-11 (Ulster final)

2015 Donegal 1-13 Tyrone 1-10 (Ulster 1st round)

2013 Donegal 2-10 Tyrone 0-10 (Ulster quarter final)

2012 Donegal 0-12 Tyrone 0-10 (Ulster semi-final)

The teams meet here in what is a winner takes all encounter. However a draw would suffice for Tyrone as their scoring difference is greater than the Tir Chonaill men. The sides meet for the 7th time is 8 seasons in championship football, Donegal have won four of those, with Tyrone winning 2 and one draw. Tyrone have the upperhand though as they won in 2016 and 2017. It will be the 23rd championship meeting between the counties, Tyrone lead this 12-9 , while there has been one draw. The sides met this year in the Allianz League and on that occasion Tyrone won 2-13 to 1-10.

Team News

Donegal : TBA

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Hugh Pat McGeary; Tiernan McCann, Frank Burns, Peter Harte; Colm Cavanagh, Padraig Hampsey; Mattie Donnelly, Niall Sludden, Conor Meyler; Cathal McShane, Richard Donnelly, Connor McAliskey.

Betting Advice

This game by the bookies odds is tough to call. Donegal are 11/10 with Tyrone priced at even money to get the job done in Ballybofey. The draw is a nice price at 15/2. I like Ryan McHugh to get a goal anytime at 4/1 here. Looking at some man of the match odds I quite like Odhran MacNiallais at 14/1 he should have a big game in him. I also like Niall Sludden at 11/1 for Tyrone.