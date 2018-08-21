Donoghue on verge of quitting as Galway hurling manager

All-Ireland winning manager Micheal Donoghue is supposedly on the verge of quitting as Galway hurling manager following the defeat to Limerick in last weekends All-Ireland Hurling semi-final at Croke Park.

It will come as a massive blow for Galway who were the 2017 All-Ireland champions as O’Donoghue brought a professional approach to the senior set up.

The unconfirmed report has been circulating around the Galway hurling community since Monday evening.

If O’Donoghue was to step down from his role as Galway senior hurling boss then the name of the minor hurling winning manager for 2018 Jeffrey Lynskey will surely be put at the top of many peoples lists to takeover.

In what was his third season in charge the car salesman from Clarinbridge has led Galway to the promised land in 2017 for the first time since 1988 when his Galway side held off Waterford in the All-Ireland final by 0-26 to 2-17.

He also has also the Tribesmen to Leinster Hurling Championship titles in 2017 and 2018, where they beat Wexford in 2017 and then Kilkenny this year after a replay. He also guided Galway to a National League title in 2017. At U21 he has guided Galway to two All-Ireland hurling titles in 2005 and 2006. His also has managed his native Clarinbridge to an All-Ireland club title in 2011. He was named as Philips Sports Manager of the Year for 2017 also.

If these rumours are to true then it will be a massive blow for Galway. It remains to be seen what will happen but we will have more updates on this in the coming hours or days !