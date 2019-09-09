Downey steps down as Kilkenny Camogie manager

Ann Downey has stepped as manager of the Kilkenny Camogie team. RTE Sport report that Downey announced the news to the Kilkenny team in the dressing room following the loss to Galway in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final on Sunday.

Downey owes nothing to Kilkenny having guided them to the O’Duffy Cup in 2016 following a 22 year wait for a senior All-Ireland title. Chairperson of Kilkenny Camogie Sheila Morris said “Ann has decided to step down from her managerial role with the Kilkenny senior camogie team. “Having done a two year stint from 2008-2009 and reaching the All-Ireland in 2009, she again took over the reins in 2016, bringing the team to claim their first All Ireland in 22 years in her first year in charge”.

Morris continued to list some other achievements from Downey, “Three in a row National League Division 1 titles were secured in 2016, 2017 and 2018 as well as reaching the All-Ireland final in each of those years and indeed in 2019.” We also won three Leinster titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She received the accolade of Manager of The Year in 2016.” All this was on top of a stellar playing career, during which she won 12 All-Ireland medals. Kilkenny Camogie is very grateful to Ann for the time and commitment she has given to camogie over the last four years.

She won it all as a player to winning 12 All-Ireland titles, she captained the sides in 1989 and 1994. She also won 7 All-Ireland club medals with St Paul’s and Lisdowney.