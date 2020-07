We have a list of Dublin GAA fixtures & Results – club and Intercounty for 2020, to see all this weekend GAA fixtures click here and here for Live score updates

GAA fixtures Saturday 25th July 2020

Dublin Football Championship

Thomas Davies v Round Towers Lusk, Kiltipper Road, 6:30pm

Ballymun Kickhams v Skerries Harps, Pairc Ciceam, 6:30pm

Lucan Sarsfields v Ballinteer St Johns, 12th Lock, 6:30pm

St Judes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 6:30pm

Ballyboden St Endas v Clontarf, Pairc Ui Murchu, 6:30pm

Whitehall v St Vincents, Collins Ave, 6:30pm

Castleknock v Oliver St Plunketts, Somerton Park, 6:30pm

Kilmacud Crokes v Raheny, Silver Park, 6:30pm

COUNTY FIXTURES

Saturday 17 October

All-Ireland U21FC semi-finals

Dublin v Tyrone, TBC, TBC

Saturday 17/Sunday 18 October

Allianz FL Division 1 round 6

Dublin v Meath, Croke Park, TBC

Saturday 24/Sunday 25 October

Allianz FL Division 1 round 7

Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, TBC

Leinster SHC quarter-final

Laois v Dublin, TBC, TBC

Tuesday 27 October

Leinster U20HC quarter-finals

Antrim or Down or Dublin v Offaly or Westmeath, TBC, TBC

Saturday 31 October/Sunday 1 November

Leinster SHC semi-finals

Galway v Wexford, TBC, TBC

Kilkenny v Laois or Dublin, TBC, TBC

Saturday 7/Sunday 8 November

Connacht SFC semi-finals

Sligo v Galway, Markievicz Park, TBC

Mayo or Leitrim v London or Roscommon, TBC, TBC

Leinster SFC quarter-finals

Westmeath v Dublin, TBC, TBC

Leinster U20HC semi-finals

Wexford v Antrim or Down or Dublin or Offaly or Westmeath, TBC, TBC

Saturday 14/Sunday 15 November

Leinster SFC semi-final

Laois or Louth or Longford v Westmeath or Dublin, TBC, TBC

Leinster SHC final

Galway or Wexford v Kilkenny or Laois or Dublin, TBC, TBC

Saturday 21 November

Leinster SFC final

Meath or Wexford or Wicklow or Kildare or Carlow or Offaly v Laois or Louth or Longford or Westmeath or Dublin, TBC, TBC

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals

Beaten Leinster finalist v round 2 winner, TBC, TBC

Beaten Munster finalist v round 2 winner, TBC, TBC

Sunday 22 November

All-Ireland U20HC final

Leinster winner v Munster winner, TBC, TBC

Saturday 28 November

All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Leinster winner v quarter-final winner, TBC, TBC

