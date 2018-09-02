Dublin make it four in a row

Dublin got the better of Tyrone on Sunday in the All-Ireland with an impressive 2-17 to 1-14 over Tyrone at Croke Park.

In a game there wasn’t much hype around to be fair Dublin were far more superior and could of won by more if they wanted. The question will be now can anyone stop the drive for five which will mean Dublin would create history next year if they win Sam Maguire as the only side to win 5 in a row in GAA history.

The game began with Tyrone shooting into the Hill 16 and to their credit they made a good start as Tyrone raced into a four point lead after 15 minutes. Niall Morgan was finding his players with kickouts, while his fellow number 1 Stephen Cluxton struggled to find his. Dublin were also guilty of dropping two shots into the goalkeepers hands which did them no favours in the opening quarter. Dean Rock also missed two frees in that time ones that he would normally score, but Dublin did settle from the 20th minute and got into their stride.

They began to push up on Morgan’s kickouts and a 5 minute spell the game turned on its head. Dublin got the opening goal of the game from the penalty spot courtesy of Paul Mannion after he was fouled by Tiernan McCann who was subsequently given a yellow card by Conor Lane. Mannion fired the ball to the right hand side of Morgan and gave him no chance. From the resulting kick out Rock kicked over after a poor kick out from Morgan was intercepted by Kilkenny. Tyrone trailed 1-04 to 0-05.

Niall Scully then got Dublin’s second goal on 27 minutes as he palmed the ball to the net past Morgan. Cian O’Sullivan left the field just before the goal with the recurring hamstring injury, with Fizsimons replacing him in the full back line. Dean Rock kicked over the last two points of the half for the Dubs, one from a placed ball and one from play. It was sense in the stadium that the game was all but over as the half time whistle went it was 2-07 to 0-06.

Tyrone came out all guns blazing in the second half kicking the first two points but Jim Galvin’s troops responded in timely fashion with the impressive Fenton and Howard kicking over. Tyrone tried everything to get back in the game but they effectively ran out of team against a far superior Dublin team in the end. Peter Harte converted a penalty to give Tyrone slim hope coming into 7 minutes of additional time, after Philly McMahon fouled Colm Cavanagh who moved to the edge of the square.

John Small was then sent off on a second yellow card, a second successive final sending off for him before the gap was down to four with Lee Brendan coming to the fore. Dublin never wilted and so go on the history books with Kerry and Wexford as the only sides to do 4 in a row. I have a feeling Dublin are not done winning All-Ireland titles just yet. Its up to the other teams to get up to their level whether they will in 2019 or not only time will tell.