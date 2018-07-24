Dublin set to wear charity sponsor on jersey for Super 8 game

AIG Ireland announced on Tuesday that the logo of Children’s Charity Aoibheann’s Pink Tie will replace their logo on the front of the Dublin for upcoming games in men’s football, camogie and ladies football.

The men’s side will wear the jersey for their final super 8 round game against Roscommon on Sunday August 5th at Croke Park, while the camogie team will don the sky blue jersey with the new logo on August 4th when they take on Galway in the All-Ireland quarter finals which will be staged at Pairc Ui Chaoimh as part of a double header, both of which will on live television. The Dublin ladies footballers will then wear the limited edition jersey on August 12th.

AIG motto with Dublin GAA is ”Backing them every step” well it is safe to say the insurer is backing Aoibheann’s Pink Tie. Indeed the AIG staff themselves selected the charity. Aoibheann’s Pink tie is a charity that helps children and families financially and practically whom are battling cancer. The use of the Dublin GAA to spread the word about the charity is just one way that has been utilized as well as volunteering and fundraising initiatives have taken place.

Declan O’Rourke head of AIG Ireland said We hope that seeing the logo for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie on the Dublin jerseys will make more people aware of the great work Aoibheann’s Pink Tie are doing taking care of families with children diagnosed with cancer.” One of the founders of the charity, Michael Rochford also had a few words to say about the initiative he said Everyone at Aoibheann’s Pink Tie is extremely excited to see our logo on the front of the Dublin jerseys this summer. We are extremely grateful to AIG for their continued support and helping us create a greater awareness of the charity in Ireland”.

Finally, if you wish to make a donation to the charity you can do so by texting Pink Tie to 50030 for a 2 euro donation.